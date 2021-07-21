Among the many tragedies of last year, people felt this deeply: isolation of the dying, denied the chance to part this life among friends and families.
Here we go again.
With a fourth surge of COVID-19 infections, fueled by the delta variant, hospitals are again stressed. While it’s not as bad as it was, what we lived through in 2020, it is bad enough.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 711 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, the highest number since mid-February, when the state was recovering from a deadly winter surge in cases.
The vast majority of new cases this summer are among people who did not get vaccinated. Hospitals are reopening virus wards and dealing with the numerous complications of treating infectious diseases in clinical settings. Some patients survived COVID-19 infections earlier.
“What that tells us is whatever antibodies these people generated the first time around may not be enough to protect them from this variant going forward,” said Stephen Mumford, Baton Rouge General’s chief operating officer. “Your best chance at the highest level of protection is to get the vaccine.”
We reflect now upon the tragedies of people who suffered, or died, alone with at best some electronic connection to family, facilitated by hardworking nurses. We don’t want that to happen again, but the realities of dealing with the surge are that hospitals must limit visitation during the current outbreak.
If people will not get vaccinated for themselves and their families, maybe they’ll realize that we’re on the cusp of seeing tragic circumstances of 2020 repeated, by people facing death, alone.