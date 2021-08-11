In Louisiana, there is probably no region where the cycle of boom-and-bust economics has not come into play, whether caused by hurricanes and floods or by extreme fluctuations in commodity prices.
But the capital of boom-and-bust is probably Lafayette, the heart of Acadiana and central to Louisiana’s oil-production industry.
As in many other places, June retail sales boomed as the pent-up demand among consumers was satisfied, even as many businesses faced difficulties with staffing in the bizarre grassroots economics of the pandemic.
Gregg Gothreaux has probably seen more booms — and busts — as anyone in comparable positions in the state or the nation. As he steps down from his longtime role heading the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, he can note the “unprecedented retail activity in Lafayette Parish this year.”
We see similar signs of recovery almost everywhere yet there remain significant drawbacks on the horizon. Even as people go out to spend, the epidemic of unvaccinated patients floods hospitals across Louisiana.
In Lake Charles, the economy still struggles from the impact of two hurricanes and other disasters. And in metropolitan New Orleans, tourism remains a vital employer that suffers from the effects of the pandemic on travel.
At the national level, concerns about inflation sometimes roil stock markets, but so far — where recovery is fueled by consumer spending — the 2021 boom probably will subside into more normal rhythms, eventually, in places that have a “normal” economy.
That’s not us in Louisiana, at least not everywhere in our state.