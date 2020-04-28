A plague settled over Louisiana, long before coronavirus. It is the contagion of violence, using guns to commit crimes or to settle arguments.
That virus is deadly and the most endangered are police officers.
Two Baton Rouge city policemen were shot, one fatally, while investigating an earlier murder. City police said the arrested shooter stood over the dead officer’s body and shot him again multiple times. “Several of the wounds appeared to be close contact,” the report said.
The dead officer was a 21-year veteran of the force.
Horrible.
The prayers of the community were offered, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome expressed the outrage and concern felt in the city.
But the sad truth is that the virus of gun violence does not recognize political or social jurisdictions. The contagion is too widespread and every community in our state has suffered from it at one time or another.
The people of Louisiana are fortunate to have peace officers who put themselves out there to protect us. But the contagious nature of homicides is such that we have to do much, much better at flattening the curve.