Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, center, speaks at a press conference held in the middle of a closed-down Foster Drive in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, April 26, 2020, just one block over from Conrad Drive, where a man allegedly shot two BRPD officers earlier that day. Officials have not identified either officer, but Paul said the one who died had served with the department for 21 years. The second officer was still hospitalized and 'fighting for his life' Sunday evening, Paul said. Paul is flanked by other BRPD officers, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and officers from some of the other agencies who also responded.

A plague settled over Louisiana, long before coronavirus. It is the contagion of violence, using guns to commit crimes or to settle arguments.

That virus is deadly and the most endangered are police officers.

Two Baton Rouge city policemen were shot, one fatally, while investigating an earlier murder. City police said the arrested shooter stood over the dead officer’s body and shot him again multiple times. “Several of the wounds appeared to be close contact,” the report said.

The dead officer was a 21-year veteran of the force.

Horrible.

The prayers of the community were offered, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome expressed the outrage and concern felt in the city.

But the sad truth is that the virus of gun violence does not recognize political or social jurisdictions. The contagion is too widespread and every community in our state has suffered from it at one time or another.

The people of Louisiana are fortunate to have peace officers who put themselves out there to protect us. But the contagious nature of homicides is such that we have to do much, much better at flattening the curve.

