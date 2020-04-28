Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, center, speaks at a press conference held in the middle of a closed-down Foster Drive in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, April 26, 2020, just one block over from Conrad Drive, where a man allegedly shot two BRPD officers earlier that day. Officials have not identified either officer, but Paul said the one who died had served with the department for 21 years. The second officer was still hospitalized and 'fighting for his life' Sunday evening, Paul said. Paul is flanked by other BRPD officers, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and officers from some of the other agencies who also responded.