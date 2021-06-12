There are lots of great places to begin your retirement.
Hoover, Alabama, is leafy and hilly, as many LSU fans know because they have been there for the SEC baseball tournament.
Oregon is supposed to be nice, with scenic mountains and rivers.
Knoxville is pretty, too, and Tennessee has no income tax.
But when it comes to Paul Mainieri, we think he should begin his retirement in Omaha.
The legendary LSU baseball coach announced his retirement last month, so suddenly everyone was wondering where he would coach his last game.
His team disappointed in Hoover, but it wasn’t time for the rocking chair just yet.
The Tigers made the NCAA baseball tournament and they went to Eugene, Oregon, and lost their first game. It looked like that might be the end of the road, but the Tigers won four straight, vanquishing the University of Oregon in a 9-8 classic that kept Louisianans up late into the night.
Now it’s off to Knoxville to face off against the Volunteers.
Maybe the team can pull off another miracle, and Mainieri can head off to Omaha. Maybe he can postpone his retirement there until the end of June. We hope Mainieri and his Tigers can party like it’s 2009.