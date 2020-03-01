When is local control too much? When the state’s powerful industrial lobbies get turned down for lavish tax breaks.
That’s the conclusion that can be drawn from an initiative of Gov. John Bel Edwards to restrict local governments control of tax breaks — an exemption giving away not the state’s money, but that of school boards, cities, police juries and other bodies at the local level.
It was Edwards in 2016 who changed the rules on the industrial exemptions, which have long eroded much of the property tax base in more than a dozen parishes, particularly those up and down the Mississippi River industrial corridor.
Acting on the principle that it’s easy to give away other people’s money, the state Board of Commerce and Industry waved through billions in exemptions for decades.
Edwards rightly said that local governments ought to have a say in state “inducements” to industry that involve giving away local property tax revenues.
Since then, relatively few have been turned down. But there’s been hell to pay, politically, and Edwards spent his 2019 reelection campaign defending his decision to let local governments have a voice in giving away billions of their tax dollars.
Edwards won that battle of ideas when voters gave him another four years, so voters will have a difficult time understanding why he is unilaterally retreating.
Edwards' administration officials said the move would only apply to instances where local officials have standards that are at odds with the state's rules. But virtually all standards adopted locally are different from the state's rules, and the resolution doesn't spell out which ones are being targeted.
Matthew Block, the governor's executive counsel, said locals will still be able to reject applications under the program, but if they reject an application for a reason that is at odds with the C&I rules, they can be overruled by the state panel.
''This in no way changes the ability of a local entity … to say yes or no on any ITEP application that comes before them,'' Block said.
Ah, but not entirely: Block specifically cited instances where locals reject exemptions for projects because the company has already started or finished work on them. He also said in an interview that the administration will work with a local jurisdiction on the ''wisdom'' of having a jobs requirement that is more stringent than the state's requirement.
This will curtail the decisions made local governments, however much the administration seeks to put a prettier face on it.
C&I is used to its rubber-stamp role. The Edwards administration proposed the rule change on the Thursday before Mardi Gras. The board approved it the next day.
That a brief public comment period at one meeting resulted in this potentially far-reaching decision does not inspire confidence.