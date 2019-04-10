As the approach of Easter summons Christians to the holiest day on the church calendar, three historically black churches in St. Landry Parish lie in ruins, ravaged by fires that state fire marshal believes are connected.
That’s terrible news, but we’re gratified that State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and other Louisiana officials are working together to investigate the fires and determine what happened.
No one has formally concluded that the fires were deliberately set, but the destruction of Greater Union, St. Mary and Mount Pleasant churches within days of each other is obviously suspicious. Black churches have sometimes been targeted for violence, particularly during the civil rights movement, so the sight in 2019 of black churches aflame has a painful historical resonance.
Easter reminds us that Christian communities are sustained by people, not buildings. We know that the congregations of the affected churches will prevail over their loss, and we’re heartened by the outpouring of support for church members from people across Louisiana and the nation.
If these fires were deliberate, we hope those responsible face justice soon.
Easter affirms the promise of renewal in the wake of brutality. We hope that message of hope is comfort to everyone who embraces these churches as their spiritual home.