Fans of the late Johnny Cash and rapper NBA Youngboy mostly travel in different orbits. But the two musical stars were linked this month in a federal criminal case in California.
Cash and NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, are of different musical genres, different races and different generations. But they both grew up poor in the South — Cash in Arkansas and Gaulden in Baton Rouge — and they both got rich off their musical gifts. And they both got in trouble with the law.
Gaulden was recently tried in federal court in Los Angeles for illegal possession of a gun, and he faces the same charge in Baton Rouge, where he has pleaded not guilty.
In California, prosecutors sought to use lyrics from Gaulden’s music to bolster their case. They say the lyrics “FN, Glock, MAC-10s” show Gaulden’s familiarity with the kind of gun that was found in his car.
That’s where Johnny Cash comes in.
Defense lawyers cited Cash’s ballad, “A Boy Named Sue,” which is about a father who abandons his son but gives the lad a girl’s name to toughen him up.
The song was a hit in 1969. But these days it would probably be banned on Twitter and then touted tirelessly by Fox News, propelling Cash into the U.S. Senate or maybe even the presidency. The ballad ends with Sue, as an adult, rediscovering his father in “an old saloon on a street of mud” in Gatlinburg and fighting him.
“Well, I hit him hard right between the eyes, and he went down, but to my surprise, he come up with a knife and cut off a piece of my ear," Cash sings. "Then I busted a chair right across his teeth, and we crashed through the walls and into the street, kicking and a-gouging in the mud and the blood and the beer.”
Defense lawyers cited a 2017 dissertation by two California professors showing that survey participants who were read those lyrics had a more negative view if they believed the words came from a rap song, as opposed to a country song.
Based on that, the judge ruled prosecutors could not use Gaulden's lyrics in court. And last week the jury found him not guilty.
Federal authorities in Baton Rouge aren't done with him though; they plan to take him to trial later this year.
Cash, who was born in 1932, was arrested several times in the 1960s on drug charges and was once fined for starting a forest fire in California, but overcame his problems and had a successful career that lasted a lifetime and led to his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died in 2003.
Despite the acquittal in California, Gaulden, who is just 22, faces more serious charges than Cash ever did, and jurors in Baton Rouge can decide what to make of them.
His supporters will be hoping he turns his life around, as Cash did, and some day makes us proud as Louisianans — whether we’re rap or country music fans.