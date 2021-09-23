Well, that didn’t work.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, it was thought that emergency workers would need a place to stay for a long time. New Orleans is a great host of international cruise lines. Well, why not dock one of the floating hotels for the critically needed emergency workers?
Turns out that this was overkill. Only 103 people stayed on the Carnival Glory, costing more than $4.8 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
So there is going to be a lot of blowback on FEMA for paying rates above those of Mardi Gras at the city’s finest hotels.
The ship could have held many more but because of COVID-19 restrictions the total housed was to have been about 1,500. Only about a third of those were requested, as Entergy restored power to the city apparently faster than FEMA expected, and many of the reservations didn't show.
These kinds of mistakes are sometimes made during an emergency. We are not going to cast stones at an agency trying to help.
Had power outages lingered longer than they did and had Ida’s fury fallen on the city as much as it did elsewhere — the river parishes, and up into Tangipahoa in the Florida Parish region — there would have been questions asked about why FEMA didn’t do more for temporary housing of staff for emergency services and hospitals.
Like, say, docking a cruise ship.
Tragically, if one could get a cruise ship that size to Houma or other areas hurting so badly from Ida right now, Carnival Glory would be full today. And no one, at least in Louisiana, would be complaining about the tab.