The word “disingenuous” is usually taken to mean somebody who says something they don’t really mean.
The word doesn’t do justice to Louisiana’s attorney general, Jeff Landry.
His smarmy politicking in ostensibly nonpartisan “advice” to employees of the Department of Justice shows the attorney general craving attention at the expense, more than theoretically, of children’s health.
First reported by Julia O’Donoghue in the Louisiana Illuminator, Landry’s memo gave advice to employees to suggest how they could get students in schools out of the mask mandate, as well as any school vaccine requirements that could be imposed in the future.
''Louisiana law offers broad and robust protections for students' and parents' religious and philosophical objections to certain state public health policies. I support your religious liberties and right to conscientiously object,'' Landry wrote.
He included a form letter citing Scripture, as Landry is one of the most ostentatiously Christian politicians. He is also apparently unconcerned that taxpayers of many faiths, or none, pay his six-figure salary.
Disingenuous to the Nth degree, we hope that for the good of their families that few employees will take up the attorney general’s advice. Mask mandates, and so-far rare vaccine mandates, are good for public health. We believe neither response to a deadly pandemic does violence to any faith traditions, although the AG wants people to believe otherwise.
The memo blasted to all Justice employees is blatantly a political manifesto, angling for support among people opposed to vaccinations. It’s a sadness that our AG can’t do disingenuous very well. But it will be more sad if young people fall ill from the delta variant because of Landry’s political statements.