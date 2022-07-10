There may be shortages on the store shelves and gaps in the wallets of drivers buying gas, but the Biden administration is enjoying a surplus of bad poll results.
Actually, "enjoying" might not be the best word. But desperate times call for desperate and gimmicky measures, so that’s what President Joe Biden has proposed, a short-term suspension of the 18.4 cents per gallon that we all pay in federal gas taxes.
We’ll take it if it comes, but we don’t think that the American consumer is going to be so gratified that he or she will start thinking positive thoughts about the administration’s management of the economy.
Here in Louisiana, where the energy industry has been a vital presence for more than a century, the public understands that short-term thinking doesn’t produce a stable pipeline — no pun intended — of gasoline and other products vital to our lives.
The administration’s proposal of very limited sales of leases for future offshore production — only 10 in the Gulf of Mexico at most, and perhaps none at all — is underwhelming.
The Trump administration’s proposal for dozens more lease sales could not be finalized before the last administration left office. But that sale represented a more sophisticated understanding of international energy economics and a long-term view, even as this nation and the world necessarily work to lower carbon emissions.
A gas tax “holiday” does not a vacation from misery make.