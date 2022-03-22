New Orleans announced Monday that the city’s vaccine mandate for restaurants and other business has ended. That’s encouraging, but even better news came deep in the news release.
It’s that we made it through Mardi Gras without kicking off a new wave of COVID-19.
This was not a given. The city’s last full-blown Carnival in 2020 came at just the wrong time. We learned only after the fact that the huge crowds and visitors from all over caused the then-novel coronavirus to spread, and New Orleans became one of the country’s first hot spots.
City officials, studying the data and reeling from the tragic deaths, adopted a cautious approach to managing the pandemic — too cautious for some, although Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s actions were appreciated by enough voters to win her an easy reelection.
With vaccines available and numbers down, the mayor was determined to make Carnival 2022 happen safely. And while the parade route was not quite so crowded as in the past, it apparently did.
The New Orleans Health Department has been carefully tracking the aftermath, and reports that three weeks after Fat Tuesday, cases are “at very low levels,” hospital capacity is “robust,” and wastewater testing shows limited viral transmission.
That doesn’t mean we’re entirely out of the woods, and Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno urged vigilance in the face of possible future surges.
But for now, it’s nice to be able to breathe a sigh of relief, and know that our long-delayed fun won’t come back to haunt us.