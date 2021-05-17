The wordiest political lies are often the most revealing.
“House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for conference chair.”
That was from Lauren Fine, press aide to U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, of Jefferson Parish. The only word we buy in it is “sole.”
That word means that the GOP leadership wants everyone to shut up about Donald Trump’s fantasies and bullying.
The GOP leadership, including House Whip Scalise, is cowering in fear of former President Donald Trump’s wrath. They are unable to control his unreasonable and sometimes ludicrous statements.
He brazenly attacks fellow Republicans with vitriol, and Scalise and other GOP leaders want to ignore the reality of the party’s unbalanced uncle in his Florida resort. That is why Scalise and others conspired to oust Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming — one of the few in this tale who deserve the title “The Hon.” — from her No. 3 House leadership post, in favor of Stefanik, a little-known New Yorker.
Cheney’s offense is that she defended herself. That is why “sole” is an honest word in this statement. Cheney won’t ignore reality.
It is simply absurd to cloud this political hatchet job with the notion that Cheney – a right-wing Republican if anyone can be so described – is somehow unzealous in the party’s opposition to Democratic plans and policies.
Perhaps we should call Scalise’s statement the Big Lie, as that is the phrase used by Trump so often about the uncontestable results of the 2020 election.
Trump lost. He won’t get over it. The party hasn’t the guts to tell the truth.
It is a sign of leadership dysfunction that Scalise and others are not willing to buck Trump’s fantasies. The shameful treatment of Cheney is an indication that the GOP, so very close to winning a majority in the House in the 2022 election, is not fit to govern a great country.
The vote on retaining Cheney was, as per tradition, in a closed-door meeting of the GOP caucus on Wednesday. The minority leader, Kevin McCarthy of California, reportedly denied calls for a recorded vote on this betrayal of Cheney.
After that voice vote, a good many Republican members appear to have lost their voices.
Several Republican members of the Louisiana delegation declined to say how they voted: Mike Johnson and Julia Letlow from north Louisiana, a strong Trump region, and Garret Graves of Baton Rouge.
Clay Higgins of Lafayette was not surprisingly proud of his opposition to Cheney. The loudmouthed member had earlier traveled to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring of Trump.
Another truth-teller in the GOP, and much criticized for it, is U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge. Cassidy said the vote by his House colleagues is “going to be perceived as President Trump dictating what the House does.”
That perception is the simple truth. It will be a while before this political assassination reflects a change in direction in policies for the national GOP. But the notion that integrity and independence have a home in the Republican Party has taken a severe blow.