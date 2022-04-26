Seimone Augustus is “one of the most iconic athletes to ever wear purple and gold,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward recently, and correctly, said. So there’s no question that she deserves to be honored outside the PMAC alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit and, soon, arena namesake Pete Maravich.
“Seimone was a singular talent who inspired basketball players across the world and helped transform LSU women’s basketball team into a national powerhouse,” Woodward said. “She will long be remembered as LSU’s greatest female student-athlete.”
Still, the decision to erect a statue of the Capitol High star who led the Tigers to three consecutive Final Four appearances in the 2000s, who was twice named player of the year, and who went on to a long, stellar WNBA career before joining the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Sparks, celebrates more than just her singular achievements.
It’s also a welcome recognition of the women who play big-time college sports — and a tangible acknowledgment that they deserve their place in the limelight as much as the guys do.
Augustus said so in a conversation with columnist Scott Rabalais, when he asked whether she felt the statue would represent more people than just herself.
“Way more people. We’re here in 2022 with so many amazing athletes having come through this program — not just in basketball, soccer, softball," she said. "So many amazing women who got recognized, but not to this level. Hopefully this will open up doors for them to be celebrated.”
And does she also hope her story will have an impact on kids who see the statue, he asked?
“That’s why you do it. That’s the biggest thing, to be an inspiration for someone else,” Augustus said.
Statue or not, we’re pretty sure she already is.