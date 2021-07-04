Editor's note: This editorial, with modifications, has appeared in previous Fourth of July editions.
The story of how the Declaration of Independence came to be says much about the ideals of the men who signed it. We can learn a lot from them about character and compromise, two qualities sadly lacking in today's political culture.
David McCullough lays out the tale of the Declaration's origins in "John Adams," his celebrated 2001 biography of the nation's second president and prominent founding father. Adams' political rival, Thomas Jefferson, was chosen to write the Declaration of Independence. Years later, Adams recalled that Jefferson had proposed that he, Adams, write the document.
As Adams tells it, he deferred to Jefferson, listing his reasons: "Reason first: You are a Virginian and a Virginian ought to appear at the head of this business. Reason second: I am obnoxious, suspected and unpopular. You are very much otherwise. Reason third: You can write ten times better than I can."
That's not how Jefferson remembered the event. He simply recalled being asked by a committee of the Founding Fathers to take up his pen. "Possibly neither of their memories served, and possibly both were correct," McCullough tells readers. "Jefferson may well have been the choice of the committee and out of deference or natural courtesy, he may well have offered Adams the honor."
Adams' account of the Declaration's beginnings is a reminder that America's earliest leaders weren't marble icons but rather humans with their own egos and foibles. Adams' story about the Declaration indulges a bit of self-congratulation — the noble Adams being asked to write the text, then magnanimously declining — but there's authentic generosity toward Jefferson in his remarks, too.
There is also a lesson that politics is ageless: The new nation, as yet unborn, had profound differences in outlook among the states; notice that Virginia, the most populous, and one with a significant number of loyalists for King George III, was in Adams' thoughts. Differences in economics and views are the stuff of legislative maneuvering, now as then.
Nor was, by the way, Jefferson all that popular, as he was to be a divisive figure during the first decades of the new Republic. The politics of those days was just as virulent as anything today thoughtlessly tossed around on Facebook posts.
Adams and Jefferson became bitter political opponents, with Jefferson defeating Adams to become the nation's third president. After years of estrangement, they became friends again in their final years, famously dying on the same day: July 4, 1826. Jefferson died first that day, and an ailing Adams, not knowing of his passing, was heard to utter from his deathbed, "Thomas Jefferson survives."
If two figures so different in outlook and disposition could reconcile, then maybe the political divides now frustrating our national life are not as wide and deep as we think they are. That's the gift Adams and Jefferson have given us — the possibility of common ground, even when shared purpose seems hopelessly elusive. Today, we celebrate the idea that Jefferson does indeed, survive, and Adams, too.