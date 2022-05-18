Is it enough? It’s a shame we’re asking that question in a year when the state has large amounts of one-time money at its disposal.
But the deal among legislative leaders to put $300 million into a fund for a new Mississippi River bridge might not be.
Not because it isn’t a lot of money, wrestled out of the budget from legislators who don’t see the broader wisdom of dealing with the Baton Rouge-area bottleneck on the economically vital Interstate 10/12 corridor. "It was quite a struggle to hold $300 million," said Bodi White, R-Central, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee.
Gov. John Bel Edwards requested $500 million for the Baton Rouge-area bridge and the House cut that to $200 million. Now, Senate and House leaders want to make that $300 million, with legislative promises of more money to come.
With the total price tag of bridge and approaches reaching maybe $3 billion, the initial investment in planning and environmental studies may be spent rather quickly. Our concern, though, is that the state won’t build the bridge alone; it will require a national firm to put up the money, based on borrowing funded by tolls.
Is Wall Street going to be impressed with a $300 million bridge fund, at a time when one-time money is available in profusion? We don’t know.