Interstate 10 traffic makes its way over the Horace Wilkinson Bridge as storm clouds roll into the area on Friday in Baton Rouge.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Is it enough? It’s a shame we’re asking that question in a year when the state has large amounts of one-time money at its disposal.

But the deal among legislative leaders to put $300 million into a fund for a new Mississippi River bridge might not be.

Not because it isn’t a lot of money, wrestled out of the budget from legislators who don’t see the broader wisdom of dealing with the Baton Rouge-area bottleneck on the economically vital Interstate 10/12 corridor. "It was quite a struggle to hold $300 million," said Bodi White, R-Central, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

Gov. John Bel Edwards requested $500 million for the Baton Rouge-area bridge and the House cut that to $200 million. Now, Senate and House leaders want to make that $300 million, with legislative promises of more money to come.

With the total price tag of bridge and approaches reaching maybe $3 billion, the initial investment in planning and environmental studies may be spent rather quickly. Our concern, though, is that the state won’t build the bridge alone; it will require a national firm to put up the money, based on borrowing funded by tolls.

Is Wall Street going to be impressed with a $300 million bridge fund, at a time when one-time money is available in profusion? We don’t know.