Ahead of the legislative session that opens Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said that he has had several conversations and meetings with House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, and Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.

“Our personal relationship is just fine and we’re communicating just fine,” the second-term Democrat told the Press Club of Baton Rouge last week. “I feel very optimistic that we’re going to be working together just fine.”

If so, that would mark a change from the last four years, when Edwards’ rapport with former Senate President John Alario of Westwego was significantly better than just fine, and his relationship with former House Speaker Taylor Barras of New Iberia often fell far short. Both, like the new legislative leaders, were Republicans, but Alario was a pragmatist who believed in helping the administration succeed, while Barras generally did the bidding of his chamber’s more ideological and confrontational wing.

How a new alliance between House, Senate leaders could rework Louisiana lawmaking dynamics BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Beyond the dozens of new faces shaking up the Louisiana Legislature, an unusual spirit of collaboration between the ne…

Thanks to term limits, the new Legislature tilts even further toward Republicans than it did last time around. Yet while they both consider themselves conservatives, neither Schexnayder nor Cortez seems averse to working across the aisle. Schexnayder, in fact, was elected by a unanimous Democratic caucus that joined with the chamber’s moderate Republicans to defeat a partisan campaign by state Rep. Sherman Mack, R-Albany, and backed by two Edwards adversaries, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Still, there doesn’t appear to be much daylight between the two new leaders' approaches, so Edwards will likely face a more united front on legislation than when Alario and Barras were in charge. He’ll also inevitably face some pushback as the new leaders look to prove their independence to their fellow Republicans. That’s already happening on the Revenue Estimating Conference, which must unanimously recognize revenue before it can be budgeted and which Barras too used to resist Edwards.

The other big difference, as Edwards pointed out, is that the crisis atmosphere of his first term has dissipated.

“We’re no longer talking about a $2 billion deficit or a fiscal cliff. We’re talking about three consecutive surpluses. We’re talking about a growing economy that’s the largest it’s ever been, the fourth fastest-growing in the United States of America. And we’re talking about continuing the critical investments we started” in areas such as higher education, K-12 schools and early childhood learning, he said.

Better times should mean fewer fights over scarce resources, of course, and they can create a favorable environment for ambitious initiatives such as the fiscal restructuring that many see as necessary in the long term.

Yet Edwards enters his second term having campaigned not on big ideas but on staying the newly stable course. Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, are pretty excited about tackling tort reform but aren’t otherwise promising major structural change.

So maybe there will be less drama this term, and more cooperation. If so, we hope the governor and the Legislature's new leaders don’t squander the moment by thinking small.