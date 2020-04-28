Hand held metal detector and forehead thermometer await, as congregants arrive at the front door of Life Tabernacle Church in Central, La., Sunday, April 26, 2020, before controversial pastor Tony Spell again conducted services. Judge Fred Crifasi of the 19th Judicial District Court put the Spell on house arrest Saturday morning, after Spell refused to tell the judge whether or not he would continue to hold religious services, despite Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus stay-at-home order regarding large gatherings. Spell was expected to surrender himself into custody after the service.