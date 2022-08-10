People in prison are there because they have been convicted of doing something wrong, but that doesn't mean that they deserve to be exposed to horrific conditions.
Extreme heat can create just that. A recent court case included data showing that heat indices in part of Louisiana’s infamous Angola prison have measured between 99.5 and 102.02 degrees between 9:13 a.m. and 10:13 p.m. But we don't need that data to get it; we know all about heat and humidity in Louisiana, and we know the importance of air conditioning, both for the inmates and also for the people hired to guard them.
James LeBlanc, secretary for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, met in New Orleans over the weekend with colleagues who oversee penitentiaries across the South. There are 13 states without air conditioning in prison living areas, including 11 in the South, and one of them is Louisiana.
LeBlanc wants off the list, and he’s making moves to make that happen. Part of his department’s repair budget is being used to put air conditioning in some of the state’s nine prisons. He plans to hire engineers to assess what needs to be done to update prison buildings and camps that were built in the 1940s and 1950s. These buildings retain heat, making the project more complicated and more costly.
By necessity, though, he's starting small. There was a $550,000 capital outlay appropriation in the most recent legislative session to help borrow about $2 million. A more complete prison air conditioning project might cost $28 million to $60 million.
It won't be won’t be easy to convince legislators to spend that much on people paying their debts to society. But it is the humane thing to do.