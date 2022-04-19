As the men and women killed in executions are still being unearthed in Bucha and other formerly occupied towns in Ukraine, the United States and its allies are aiding the military to resist Russian aggression.
But the humanitarian demands are enormous, and it is good news that Louisiana donors are stepping up to help. The state’s largest community foundation in Baton Rouge announced $119,000 in a first round of grants to major relief organizations such as Doctors Without Borders, Save The Children and the Mercy Corps.
In the chaos since the Russian invasion began, these groups have been literal lifesavers for families forced from their communities. We commend the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and other groups, but of course primarily the donors seeking to aid the people of Ukraine.
They need help today, but also far into the future.