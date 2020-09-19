U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was small in stature, but she’ll be remembered as a towering figure in the country’s long struggle to live up to its founding principle of equality under the law.

The 87-year-old jurist’s death Friday marked the end of an amazing journey, from her childhood in Brooklyn to a law school career during which she cared for her first child and her beloved husband Marty — “the first boy I knew who cared that I had a brain” — as he underwent cancer treatment, typing his law school papers as she did her own coursework.

Women were still rarities in these circles back then, and although Ginsburg was a star student who served on both the Harvard and Columbia law reviews, no New York firm would hire her. Later, while teaching at Rutgers, she hid her second pregnancy for fear of losing her job.

Yet long before President Bill Clinton chose her to be only the second woman on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg had already changed things for the better through her pioneering work challenging the constitutionality of laws that treated men and women differently, at times taking the novel approach of using men as plaintiffs.

During 27 years on the high court, Ginsburg proved a sharp questioner and a stalwart for women’s rights, civil rights, and civil liberties.

In her later years she achieved folk hero status. Ginsburg was the subject of books, movies, and art installations, and earned the affectionate nickname “Notorious RBG,” for the swagger in her surgical, often stinging opinions. Typical was her dissent from the landmark Shelby County v. Holder decision that watered down the Voting Rights Act, in which she wrote: “Throwing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”

A progressive icon, Ginsburg was remembered with warmth and respect across ideological lines. After the news broke, a huge crowd of admirers gathered in front of the court in Washington, DC. Survivors of her close friend and fellow opera lover, the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, posted affectionate memories on social media. Tributes poured in from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Former President Barack Obama called her a "warrior for gender equality — someone who believed that equal justice under law only had meaning if it applied to every single American." Former President George W. Bush called her a "smart and humorous trailblazer" who inspired generations of women and girls and "loved our country and the law.”

And Chief Justice John Roberts, who was often on the other side of major decisions, remembered Ginsburg this way:

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague,” he said. “Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”