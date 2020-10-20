On trade, it’s been a long and bumpy ride in the four years of President Donald Trump’s administration. With the presidential election only days away, we’d like to hear more from both candidates about the Trump record, and also about former Vice President Joe Biden’s intentions.
Maybe not the highest-profile issue now. But it is of vital interest to key Louisiana industries.
One of them is agriculture, including farmers who raise soybeans for export, mainly to Asia. The trade war kicked off by Trump four years ago is still costing money in Louisiana, in ways that are most obvious on the farm.
Since 2018, a round of tariffs — essentially, a tax on imported goods — has devastated soybean markets in the United States, with Brazil benefiting as an alternative supplier.
This is not good for Louisiana. This year, as part of difficult negotiations with mainland China’s Communist government, large one-time purchases of soybeans help farmers. As does Trump dusting off a New Deal-era law that steered limited aid — small-scale corporate welfare — to some sectors of the farm economy.
But the reality is that tariffs hurt us more than them, particularly in agriculture but in other realms. Tariffs raise the cost of steel and other vital components of high-value American manufacturers. It is a hidden tax, part of the higher cost of things from cars to dishwashers and other goods.
Resurrecting the protectionist policies of President McKinley’s administration of more than a century ago was a bad move. But Biden’s views on trade also need more study. After all, he too is casting for votes in union-heavy states like Michigan and Ohio, where labor has often criticized free trade deals.
Biden was vice president when the Trans-Pacific Partnership was signed but it was never ratified and was scuttled by Trump. It would have created a useful counterweight to Chinese power in Asia, and opened markets for more American goods, including things like Louisiana soybeans.
With Biden now courting labor heavily in Midwestern swing states, will initiatives like TPP ever see the light of day in a new Democratic administration? We don’t know, and that should worry business, as do Trump’s tariffs.
Louisiana is one of the states most hurt by trade barriers, and not just on the farm. Our petrochemical manufacturers produce for export markets as well as for the domestic trade. Our ports are key outlets to the world.
We need a trade policy that opens more markets for farmers and manufacturers. We don’t know if either candidate is promising that, as politics gets in the way of common sense.