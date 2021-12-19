The new NFL stadium in Los Angeles clocked in at nearly $6 billion. It cost five times as much as the Cowboys stadium in Dallas, which was once the most modern of the new generation of football palaces.
So the $450 million renovation of the Caesar’s Superdome is a bargain in comparison, and a necessity if New Orleans is going to keep its place as an NFL market and as a favorite host of Super Bowls.
It was heartening then to see approval of the project, previously hindered by a standoff between Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republican legislative leaders about the state’s contribution to the ongoing renovation.
The renovation to the half-century-old stadium will add expanded club and suite level accommodations, new concession stands, viewing decks and other improvements.
The commitment is a key component of the governor’s plan to keep the Saints in New Orleans through 2055. The team’s current lease expires in 2025, so time is running short.
The renovations began in 2020 and should be complete by February 2025, when New Orleans is on track to host its 12th Super Bowl. New Orleans is the NFL’s favorite Super Bowl venue, but the game will not be coming here if the renovations are not complete and long-term future of the Saints is not resolved.
Most of the money for the project is coming from the team, which is on the hook for $150 million, and the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District, which will chip in $246 million.
The new arrangement would have the state putting up $54 million, half from the state construction budget and half from federal coronavirus relief aid. That’s far less than the $90 million envisioned when the project was first proposed.
The state’s contribution could be even lower if hotel/motel taxes that finance the Superdome rebound to specified levels by 2023. The Superdome Commission, like many New Orleans area agencies, has been crimped by the decline in tourism caused by the pandemic.
Legislative Republicans had been reticent, to some degree because of the cost but some also weighed in against strict COVID-19 protocols in New Orleans. Politicians can — and do — fight about coronavirus restrictions, but that issue should not play a role in imperiling an economic development initiative vital to the whole state.
Now it looks like there has been a meeting of the minds and we commend the administration and legislators for moving forward in the State Bond Commission and the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget Friday.
“I’m comfortable with it. I think members will be comfortable with it as well. I think we’re in good shape,” said Rep. Clay Schexnayder, the Gonzales Republican who is speaker of the state House.
“We want to be frugal in how much we put into this, and we want the stadium agreement to be a fairer deal for the state,” said Sen. Page Cortez, the Senate leader and a Lafayette Republican.
The Superdome cost $134 million when it opened in 1975, and some politicians howled at the time. But it turned out to be one of the state’s most visionary investments, and helped New Orleans and Louisiana become a leader in sports tourism.
A poor city and a poor state cannot compete with Los Angeles and build a $6 billion stadium, so modernizing the Superdome is the best option.
Thankfully our political leaders can, at long last, agree on that.