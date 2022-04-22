The New York Times this week announced that Dean Baquet will be stepping down as executive editor, climaxing the career of one of the most distinguished journalists Louisiana ever produced.
Baquet grew up in New Orleans as part of a celebrated family of restaurateurs, graduated from St. Aug and headed off for Columbia University.
His career highlights include a Pulitzer Prize for the Chicago Tribune and a stint as executive editor at the Los Angeles Times, capped by an eight-year run at the helm of The New York Times’ news operation, where he led a transformation that enabled the paper to grow digital subscriptions tenfold. Like many papers, the Times was shrinking its newsroom when he took over in 2014, but today it has its biggest staff and the company’s stock price has tripled.
Baquet is nothing if not a self-made success, but we would like to take a little credit for his remarkable career.
He started out as an intern for The States-Item, which soon merged with The Times-Picayune.
While at the Picayune, he covered the 1983 gubernatorial race between populist rogue Edwin Edwards and the overmatched incumbent, Dave Treen. One day on the campaign trail, Baquet scribbled into his notebook the most remarkable political quote of his generation.
As Baquet retold the story to an audience at Loyola University in 2015, Edwards was in his campaign bus and bored with small crowds. To stir things up, Baquet asked him “Is there any way you could lose?”
Edwards paused, and then responded: "Only way I lose this election is if I'm caught in bed with a dead girl or a live boy."
Baquet was 27 in 1983, and great things still awaited him. We can only wonder what would have happened if he had stayed in Louisiana. With his great gift for investigative reporting, he might have discovered the fate of Huey’s Long’s Deduct Box.