Are you a stay-at-home voter or do you know one? An ungrand total of 191,892 registered voters in New Orleans didn’t care enough about the city to exercise their civic duty and vote on who will be mayor for the next four years.
But there’s a chance for redemption.
While Mayor LaToya Cantrell revels in her 65% victory, only 28% participated in the mayor’s race primary. So really, 18% of registered voters elected Cantrell, fewer than 1 in 5. As Ron Faucheux wrote in this newspaper, “… she received fewer actual votes (48,750) than any mayor since T. Semmes Walmsley, when he was elected 87 years ago.”
Well, the mayor’s race and both council at large races have been decided but there are still four district council races, a sheriff, and clerk to be elected. Maybe the 72% who didn’t show up in the primary used the excuse that too many people were running and it took too much effort to figure it out. Or, maybe the media convinced them that no one could beat Cantrell.
It seems like there are also a lot of stay-at-home politicians because no current or former elected officials qualified to run for mayor. Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had current and former council members and state legislators run against her when she fought and won a second term.
The excuse of too many candidates running is gone now. In the runoffs, there are only two left in each race for just a few remaining offices, so there’s much less homework to do.
Crippling the city’s chances for prosperity and growth is the increase in crime and the chaos in the city’s criminal justice system. District Attorney Jason Williams, who actually received fewer votes than Cantrell (merely 41,564 or 15% of registered voters), and is awaiting trial for his 11-count federal indictment for lying to the federal government, hasn’t let that stop him from endorsing candidates.
Think Williams will expect their support in return for his policies of letting lawbreakers out of jail and not prosecuting even violent felonies?
That is just one example of how New Orleans faces many challenges in the years ahead and we owe it to elect the best people capable of solving problems. Streets and drainage may be important to you, but the first priority of government should be to make the city safe for families and businesses to grow and prosper.
Talk to family, friends, and neighbors about the Dec. 11 election. Explain that early voting runs through Saturday. Get them to vote.
Let’s see if we can get more than 28% of registered voters involved this time.
One reader put it this way, you are not allowed to complain about anything in government if you didn’t vote in the last election.
