There is no shortage of bad economic news, nor concern about local businesses surviving a coronavirus-induced recession. While masking up and taking other social distancing measures is necessary locally, a new report from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette notes that our state’s recovery depends on national and international recoveries.
Oil and gas exports, refineries and petrochemical plants need markets for their products, too.
"We're dependent on what happens in other states and other countries. If you were to see another uptick (of the coronavirus pandemic) globally that could have a significant impact on Louisiana's economy," UL economist Gary Wagner said. "With oil and gas, if some other countries' economies aren't open, they aren't using energy."
It’s a reminder that, from the grocery store to the world’s markets, we are all in this together and recovery depends on others beyond our neighborhoods and even our shores.