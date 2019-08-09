Some years ago, in an interview with this newspaper, a Bosnian refugee mentioned the mundane pleasure of grocery shopping in Baton Rouge. After the violence she’d experienced in her war-torn homeland, it was a relief to roam the supermarket aisles here and accomplish a prosaic task — all without worry about physical harm.
We’ve been thinking about that this week in the wake of two more mass shootings over the weekend — one in Ohio, and another one at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.
The shootings have set the country on edge, and there was a scare in Baton Rouge on Tuesday after initial reports of shooting at a Walmart on Burbank Drive. The report turned out to be false, although authorities now say there was an altercation between two customers, with one brandishing a pair of scissors and the other pulling out a gun.
It’s pretty sad when the news of a gun being drawn at a store is greeted with relief, the assumption being that things could have gone a lot worse.
In a nation once cheered by everyday lower prices, we are, it seems, becoming accustomed to everyday lower standards.