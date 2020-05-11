When government restrictions loosen and people start to venture back out on the road, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser expects them to stick close to home, at least at first.
That makes sense. Louisianans are more likely to get in a car and drive than to board a plane right now, what with the coronavirus still a reality and the economic pain widespread. So Nungesser, who oversees the state Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism, hopes to jumpstart the reeling tourism industry by promoting short-mileage ventures and staycations.
The challenge is that his office is prevented under the law from using most of its advertising budget that way. So Nungesser is asking for a temporary reprieve from the requirement that 90% of the department’s promotional dollars be spent to lure out-of-state visitors.
The department has already suspended international advertising and curtailed national promotions. House Concurrent Resolution 31 would waive the 10% cap on in-state advertising through the end of July. The House Appropriations Committee has approved the resolution and sent it on to the full chamber.
We urge the Legislature to adopt the measure. While it’s always preferable to attract spending from afar, this local approach bows to the near-term reality. It could also help the many Louisiana businesses that depend on tourism start to rebound.