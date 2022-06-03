When it comes to gun violence, it seems the only answers that Louisiana’s Legislature can come up with are more guns, no restrictions, less training.
At times, the failure of lawmakers to face realities of crisis situations can be almost comical. They are living in a Rambo fantasy world where everyone with a gun is automatically a trained first responder, military officer or police SWAT team expert.
That’s what’s wrong with a new initiative by state Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzales, who effectively killed one terrible measure — repealing permits and training requirements for all concealed weapons — and replaced it with another awful idea: a proposal to allow teachers and school principals to carry concealed firearms at schools.
The best part of the reconstituted House Bill 37, which was originally authored by state Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, is that it does provide for some sort of training course for teachers, as “school protection officers,” to carry concealed firearms at schools.
But we think it is simply irresponsible to believe that the professional standards of police officers can be so easily attained, or safely followed in the chaotic moments when danger strikes. Nor is it far-fetched to think that we’ll see more violence on campuses, either shooting accidents or guns stolen by young people with incalculable consequences.
We doubt that teachers and other school personnel are going to be in favor of this bill. We urge legislators not to launch such half-baked “solutions” to gun violence in the last few days of the legislative session.