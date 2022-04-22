When it comes to public safety, the Legislature has a surprisingly erratic policy: Back law enforcement, except when it is politically inexpedient.
The politics of the no-restrictions gun-rights lobbyists are inflamed by social media. Lawmakers folded utterly last year on an unreasonable bill to eliminate today’s requirements for those seeking a concealed weapons permit.
This year, a House committee voted 10-3 along party lines to allow people over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit, meaning without training on how to use a handgun. Republicans for gun violence? Not that far from the truth, but the reality is that some Democrats also went along last year, although others were swayed by law enforcement protests — enough to back Gov. John Bel Edwards' subsequent veto of the bill.
Col. Lamar Davis of Louisiana State Police noted that firearms training includes how to respond to law enforcement in an emergency situation. A clear issue is that untrained folks will think themselves at OK Corral and make a dangerous situation worse — perhaps much worse.
The so-called permitless carry would make Louisiana less safe. We now allow, after all, residents 21 and over to get concealed carry permits with a background check and firearms safety training.
If doing away with such sensible rules should alarm citizens, it also is against the wishes of many officials in charge of public safety.
Edwards' veto last year of a similar bill was wise. An avid hunter and gun owner, he correctly responded to the pleas of law enforcement.
Political pressure appears to deafen legislators to realities on this issue.