The news of a bigger state budget surplus shouldn’t be a political flashpoint, though it should prompt some reflection on the underlying dynamics of the state’s tax code.
We’re not alone among the states in having a surplus, but the way we collect taxes — big exemptions, high top-line rates, exclusions for this and exemptions for the other thing — ought to change.
In the meantime, the projection of a $500 million surplus is provoking some of the same political rhetoric that is an entirely predictable consequence of it being an election year.
Too much, grumble conservatives who say a surplus — however obtained — is a sign of government gouging the taxpayer. In fact, it’s difficult to project tax revenues so precisely, and the right-wing legislators know it.
But the backers of incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, may be also indulging in too much political self-congratulation this year. Yes, it’s far better to see a surplus than a mid-year budget deficit, as too often occurred during the years of former Gov. Bobby Jindal. But no, it’s not the case that financial management — however better than the Jindal years — is nearing perfection. A great deal more must be done.
Edwards deserves credit for reaching across party lines to tap Republican and budget veteran Jay Dardenne to run the Division of Administration. The Division has pushed for improved funding of agencies and institutions jerked from crisis to crisis during Jindal’s time, but has also exercised its traditional role of monitoring the budget for waste or abuses.
The new surplus reflects, however, many decisions that had little or nothing to do with the Division, the governor or the Legislature. Some of it is the federal tax changes in President Donald Trump’s tax cut. If federal taxes go down, the state, because of one of those over-generous deductions in state law, collects more.
Further, the complex 2016 changes that raised money to cover the Jindal budget hole are still working through the system, with various arbitrary percentages shaved off former business exemptions; this raised some money quickly, along with a sales tax increase, but it has made the tax code more complicated, not a good thing.
Overall, a surplus is good news. Under the Louisiana Constitution, a big chunk, about $150 million, goes into a rainy-day savings account, with another $50 million to pay off future retirement costs. The projects needed for coastal protection can benefit from the money, too. But beyond the coast, there are legitimate one-time needs from roads and bridges to university buildings that warrant attention, too.
But the surplus should not obscure the underlying faults in the tax system. As the good-government groups argue in the Reset Louisiana campaign, we need a retooling of the machinery that has spit out the surplus.