Election Day 2020 was a week away when Hurricane Zeta tore through New Orleans, knocking out power to much of the community.
Late October hurricanes are unusual in these parts, and now the special World Meteorological Organization committee has taken action to ensure that nothing like Zeta happens again.
Hurricanes are a part of life in Louisiana, so the meteorological organization can’t do anything about that. In fact, in 2020, Louisiana seemed to have a magnetic attraction to the tropical storms.
But the meteorological group has done us all a favor by ending the practice of naming hurricanes for Greek letters.
The Greeks invented democracy, so we tip our hat to them.
But their alphabet was ill-suited for naming hurricanes. For one thing, the letters all sound alike. Like in 2020, we endured hurricanes Zeta, Eta and Theta. Who could keep up?
The Greek letters were called into service in seasons when tropical activity was so abundant that they raced through the alphabet and ran out of conventional names. In the record-setting 2020 season, there were nine Greek-letter-named storms.
Starting this year, if there are more than 21 Atlantic storms, the next storms will come from a new supplemental list headed by Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn and ending with Will.
Lets hope the season isn’t so intense that we have to take two turns through the alphabet and end up with Hurricane Will attacking our shores Christmas week.