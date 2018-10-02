As a member of the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee, Louisiana’s John Kennedy has often taken an active and welcome role in screening the Trump administration’s nominees for the federal bench.
Although largely supportive of the president and his policies, Kennedy has also demonstrated discernment and independence on judicial nominees, even when it meant breaking with the White House and his fellow Republicans. Last November, Kennedy became the first GOP senator to vote against a Trump nominee for a federal judgeship when he turned a thumbs down on Gregory Katsas, the president’s pick for the influential D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Kennedy argued that Katsas, then a deputy counsel on Trump’s staff, would have a conflict of interest on the appeals court because of its broad jurisdiction over matters regarding the White House.
Last December, in an incident that went viral online, Kennedy grilled Matthew Spencer Petersen, a Trump nominee for a district court judgeship in Washington, D.C., on basic terms of jurisprudence. Petersen was so obviously stumped by Kennedy’s questions that he later withdrew from consideration for the post.
Kennedy deserves credit for often bringing a critical eye to the consideration of those seeking judgeships. But that level of inquiry and leadership wasn’t apparent last week as Kennedy considered the controversial nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Like Kennedy, we were early supporters of Kavanaugh’s appointment to the highest court in the land. Now that his nomination has come under fire amid allegations that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were teenagers, both Ford and Kavanaugh deserve nothing less than a thorough and impartial investigation of Ford’s accusations.
But during last Thursday’s Judicial Committee hearing on the matter, Kennedy seemed strikingly off-key in his questioning of Kavanaugh, asking the nominee if he believed in God, then compelling him the “look me in the eye” and swear that his denials of wrongdoing were true. Kavanaugh had already been sworn in before his testimony, legally obligating him to be truthful. That made Kennedy’s exchange with Kavanaugh seem more like theater than substance.
It was up to Kennedy’s fellow Republican and committee member, Jeff Flake, to be the grown-up, brokering a deal the next day between Democratic and GOP senators to advance a one-week FBI probe of Ford’s allegations.
Flake served the country and his party by asking for such a review. If Republicans are correct and there is no evidence to back up Ford, an FBI probe would benefit their cause.
Too bad that Kennedy didn’t take the lead in promoting the kind of FBI investigation Flake successfully championed. On a matter this important, Louisiana’s junior senator should be at the top of his game.