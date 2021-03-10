Now we know what Attorney General Jeff Landry was trying to hide when his office lied about a sexual harassment complaint against a key aide, and then sued the reporter trying to get hold of it.
The complaint was released Monday by state District Judge Tim Kelley of Baton Rouge, who ruled correctly Friday in throwing out Landry’s legal assault against reporter Andrea Gallo of The Advocate and The Times-Picayune. Kelley also ordered Landry to pay Gallo’s legal fees.
The harassment complaint was made against Pat Magee, head of the criminal division in the attorney general’s office.
Gallo filed a public records request on Dec. 14, taking advantage of a right every Louisianan has under the state constitution. The appropriate response would have been for Landry to release the requested records and omit the names of the complainant and any victims identified in the document.
Landry’s office lied about what was in the complaint, saying that redacting the names and other identifying details would result in so many erasures that the document that would be meaningless.
He went to war against Gallo, filing suit against her and asking a judge to rule the complaint was secret, and make Gallo pay court costs.
Kelley was wise to all that, and he took it upon himself to make the appropriate redactions and turn the complaint over to Gallo. And he acted quickly.
The result was about three dozen small erasures from a complaint that stretches across four pages.
What Kelley left in the complaint explains why Landry fought so hard to keep it under wraps.
The complaint, filed Nov. 20, says that Magee wanted one woman attorney to be assigned to a trial because “male jurors would want to have sex with her.”
Another attorney, he said, was “not currently as pretty as she was in law school at age 20.”
The complainant also said Magee declined to promote a female attorney, and “he would later express concern to me privately that he would not be able to control himself sexually if she worked that closely with him.”
Landry’s office, in a statement, said it “concluded that his conduct did not rise to the level of sexual harassment.”
But the attorney general decided Magee must have done something wrong, because he was suspended for 38 days and docked $20,000 in pay.
Landry portrays himself as the state’s top lawman, and voters can decide for themselves what to make of the fact that all of this bad behavior occurred right under his nose, and of his conclusion that none of it amounts to sexual harassment.
For our part, we can promise that our quest to get to the bottom of the case isn’t over. Gallo has a pending request for documents that will show how the complaint was investigated.
If Landry wants to sue her for filing that request, bring it on.