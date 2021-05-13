In a big country, what is arguably too much in unemployment checks in Louisiana is next to nothing in terms of the cost of living in California or New York. For that matter, there's a noticeable difference between Carencro and New Orleans.
But Congress has twice dickered and ended up with a set amount — first $600 per week, now $300 per week through Sept. 30 — for supplements to unemployment checks.
With low-wage employees not showing up, many businesses say, some lower-cost areas of the country have sought to end the unemployment supplements. Governors of Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and South Carolina in the South, and Montana in the Rockies, have refused the supplements.
That may or may not be the right solution for Louisiana, where recovery of tourism will be slow.
Maybe workers are still caring for children or elderly parents, and not loafing in front of the TV, as business lobbyists would have us believe. There is also an economic impact overall when millions of dollars per month, now flowing in through the UI system, are spent on rent and groceries. Louisiana’s Legislature is famous for one-sided decisions — whatever business lobbyists tell members to do — but someone needs to make a hardheaded economic evaluation of the issue.
Supporters of the enhanced benefits say businesses should reevaluate their pay scales, as American workers are not serfs tied to the land.
We think that liberals and conservatives ought to agree that businesses need an expense structure that works for the long haul. Let's make an informed decision on UI checks, recognizing that it may not make sense for small businesses to compete with their own government for workers, even if only to Sept. 30.