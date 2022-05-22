Whether you are looking forward to the constitutional end of the Legislature’s annual session by June 6 with a sigh or a frown, cheer up.
We see some positive developments, even if there is still time for lawmakers to backslide. But we’ll take the good news while we can.
For one thing, officials and reporters won’t be locked up for the traditional Memorial Day session of the Senate Finance Committee. House and Senate leaders are rushing the budget bills — there are nine this time, because of federal funding coming to the state, and surpluses — through the process well ahead of their usual pace.
That’s not an unalloyed good, as the rush is for political reasons: Republican leaders in the chambers believe they can override at least some of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ potential vetoes of specific items. And of course, Edwards’ lawyers dispute the leaders’ reading of the constitution.
So far, so normal, but to the extent that only insiders had time to assess the state's spending plans, it was a decision not in the public interest.
But we’re looking for a bright side, and we see it in the fact that many parts of the budget bills reflect broad-based, sensible agreements on priorities of both the Edwards administration and GOP legislative leaders.
After inheriting a mess from his predecessor Bobby Jindal, Edwards has steadfastly stuck to the principle that one-time money should only be used for one-time purposes, not to subsidize annually recurring needs. With big bucks once more flowing from the federal government and better-than-expected tax collections, Senate President Page Cortez of Lafayette and Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Gonzales have wisely followed a similar path. That's good government, and it's also a welcome sign that partisan conflict, while no doubt growing, doesn't trump all at the State Capitol.
Because the state has money, major investments are being made, in large part thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill championed by Democrats and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, a key player in the legislation. Hundreds of millions, rather than a million here or there, are going to basic and often critically underfunded services like rural water systems. Popular as highway spending is with patronage-minded legislators, roads and bridges need more money and are getting it this year.
Not everything, alas, is so sensible. The Public Affairs Research Council is already in tallying mode for boondoggle local projects. But some constructive spending is for early learning programs and teacher pay raises, as well as public colleges, which have never really recovered from cuts in the previous decade.
We like some things legislators decided not to do, too.
Legislatures across the country are afflicted with social-media sensations, typically involving gender and national passions that are not their job. So too, in Louisiana, but lawmakers at least rejected another effort by deposed House Education chair Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, to legislate against the imagined horrors of student "indoctrination" on race in the public schools. Cooler heads suggested the state let new, carefully constructed social studies standards go into effect, and noted that the bill would have had a chilling effect on teachers.
And heeding the lessons of very recent history, lawmakers balked at premature plans to phase out a temporary sales tax increase before today’s rash of federal aid and post-pandemic spending dies down. This too reflects a lesson widely learned from the Jindal era, when the governor agreed to a massive income tax cut during flush times only to watch revenues plummet once the economic tide turned.
It's neither a Democratic nor a Republican position to understand that that's no way to run a state.