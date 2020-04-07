The novel coronavirus has left our world with a shared sense of the surreal, working and learning remotely, communing from multiple arms' lengths, some of us sporting homemade masks. Have we read such a novel before?
But within our own home walls, some Louisianans feel the additional pressure of leading our children when we ourselves may not be sure of our path in a real though unfamiliar world. Parents don’t have the luxury of despair, especially when their children look to them for guidance and example.
Anna Long, assistant professor of psychology at LSU, has more than a few good ideas. In an interview this week, she offered these among other helpful suggestions to parents and caregivers:
Reaffirm children’s sense of safety and security. Give emotional support, physical comfort and meet their basic needs.
Establish routines. The pandemic is disruptive to children and adults. Build structure and predictability into everyday life. Give children the comfort of seeing their world is regulated.
Talk with them. Give children details for which they ask. Give them verified facts. if you don’t know something, tell them you don’t know. Don’t overexpose them to news reports that may alarm them.
Comfort young people with reassurances about what is being done to help others. Don’t expose them to more information than necessary. Get adequate information needed to keep us safe and well. Build resilience.
Build positive activity into children’s days. Think about creative, fun things they will enjoy each day. Participate in something positive.
Keep consistent behavioral expectations. Be flexible but make them follow through on behavioral expectations. Too much flexibility can make them feel a loss of control and heighten their stress.
Teach new skills. Creatively show support toward neighbors. Encourage them to write letters of support to others. Let them have mastery of something.
Manage your own stress. Take care of yourself. Children will discern your stress and the more stress you feel, the more anxious they become. Demonstrate positive coping; verbalize how you are coping. Teach them about normal stress and how to deal with it.
Your behavior now may help children later. They watch the behavior you model. Older children pay attention to what parents and caregivers do. Reflect on your own childhood, and how adults gave you good example during difficult times.
That in short form, is wisdom fortified by scholarship. We cannot necessarily control the external world, but we can exercise benevolent, lasting guidance within our homes. No matter our outside demands, caring for our children remains job No. 1.