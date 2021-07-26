The just-completed NBA playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns should leave New Orleans basketball fans feeling at least a little bit hopeful.
Sure, the Pelicans didn’t make the playoffs this year, again, despite the epic show that Zion Williamson put on night after night. A couple of Williamson’s predecessors as fan favorites, Chris Paul from the Hornets days and Jrue Holiday more recently, wore other teams’ jerseys. Holiday helped the Bucks win a championship a year after leaving the Pels, just as Anthony Davis had done in his first season with the Lakers alongside LeBron James.
That these marquee players rose to the highest heights only after leaving New Orleans is lost on few fans, and even fewer league observers who speculate about Williamson’s future.
Still, the six-game series between Paul’s Suns and Holiday’s Bucks was a reminder that teams from the middle of the country can still compete in a league in which more and more superstars gravitate to the big, glamorous coastal markets.
One of the NBA’s biggest draws, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, could have named his destination but stuck with the Bucks, and last week rewarded ecstatic Milwaukee fans with a 50-point performance and the team’s first title in half a century. In the throes of victory, he plugged the path he’d chosen.
“It’s easy to go somewhere and go win a championship with somebody else. It’s easy,” he said. “I could go to a superteam, and just do my part to win a championship. But this is the hard way to do it, and we did it.”
Hard, but oh so gratifying, for the team and for its long-suffering loyalists. We hope Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the rest of the Pels’ young squad were watching — and listening.