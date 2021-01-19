On the day he took the oath of office, Gerald Ford offered a thought that seems as relevant today as it did in 1974.
“Our Constitution works; our great Republic is a government of laws and not of men. Here the people rule.”
Ford’s rise to the presidency ended another troubling era when the rule of law seemed to be under assault from the man in the White House.
Richard Nixon had been impeached and was on his way to conviction by the Senate when he resigned and left for a life of seclusion and scorn in California.
Like Nixon, Donald Trump’s offenses centered around a quest to tilt the outcome of an election.
In Nixon’s case, the president’s campaign bugged the office of the rival party and Nixon orchestrated a cover-up.
Trump lost the 2020 election, and the outcome wasn’t that close.
He spent weeks destabilizing our democracy with false claims that the presidency had been stolen from him, and urged an election official in Georgia to change the outcome of his state’s vote.
That campaign culminated this month when Trump incited supporters to march on the Capitol and they assaulted police and tried to seize control of the building as Congress was conducting the ceremonial task of counting the electoral votes.
The good news here is that American democracy was strong enough so that even a president could not bend it to his will.
Loyal Republicans like Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to join in Trump’s campaign to overturn the will of the voters.
Louisiana’s senior senator, Republican Bill Cassidy, joined them in respecting the Nov. 3 outcome and declining to reject electors from two states: Arizona and Pennsylvania.
The rest of the Republicans in our delegation misjudged the moment and the imperative to stand with voters. Sen. John Kennedy, and Reps. Garret Graves, Mike Johnson, and Steve Scalise all sided with Trump in voting to reject the election results. It was a show of cowardice, which reflects poorly on them and our state.
Trump’s chaotic leadership was hard on Democrats, hard on many Republicans who supported his policies, hard on our democracy.
He leaves office in shame, facing an impeachment trial in the Senate and perhaps a criminal prosecution.
America needs to turn its attention to the future, the challenges of vanquishing the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding our economy.
The best way for the nation overcome the damage of the Trump presidency is for Democrats to show they can govern in a bipartisan way and for the Republican party to work respectfully with the Biden administration and find new leaders who showed their courage by standing with the voters of 2020.