Workers with Connor Sports and with the help of the local workforce, install the court for 2022 Men's Final Four at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Friday, March 25, 2022. The court is made from northern hard maple and is 70 feet wide x 140 feet long. It has 394 panels. The winner of the Final Four is offered first right of refusal to purchase the championship court for their college or university. The floor was manufactured by Connor Sports in Amasa, Michigan. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)