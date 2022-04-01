It was more than five years ago that New Orleans landed 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four hosting duties. Mitch Landrieu was still mayor, mention of the word “coronavirus” would have invited blank stares, and the notion that big-time events might not happen was simply unthinkable.
“New Orleans is on a roll,” Landrieu declared while celebrating the news, with no way of knowing that in 2020, things — including the March Madness college basketball tournament that was about to begin when the pandemic swept the country — would come to a full stop. Play resumed in the 2020-2021 season but under the cloud of COVID-19, and the entire tournament was held in Indiana for safety reasons.
So when Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and Kansas take the Caesars Superdome floor this weekend, it will mark a welcome return to normal for college basketball, and for the city that’s built a brand out of hosting high-octane sporting events. All four schools are powerhouses, and to up the ante, one of Saturday’s semifinal games will pit ferocious rivals Duke and UNC against one another, as Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski aims to end his 42-year career on the highest of notes.
After staging a low-key Carnival without setting off yet another COVID-19 surge, New Orleans is ready to welcome the throngs of fans and media that Final Four weekend historically attracts. The few hotel rooms available carry steep price tags, even in far-flung suburbs.
The city still faces challenges from the long COVID-19 ordeal, including to staffing hospitality and law enforcement functions. But it remains the best of venues for major events that attract out-of-towners, what with its walkable downtown and good time bona fides. It doesn’t hurt that, unlike some other states, Louisiana has not passed the sort of mean-spirited legislation that might prompt the NCAA to seek out more tolerant locales (hear that, Louisiana legislators who are once again pushing a crackdown on transgender athletes in school sports?).
The good times will surely roll this weekend. And to borrow Landrieu’s phrase, may they keep on rolling through Jazz Fest, Essence Fest, and all the other major events on the calendar.