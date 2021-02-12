The Republican Party often invokes the memory of President Ronald Reagan, a conservative icon.
Reagan had a firm political rule, especially when dealing with Congress, that too many in the GOP are ignoring today: If somebody is with me 80% of the time, he’s my friend.
By any reasonable standard, Bill Cassidy was a friend to President Donald Trump. One vote, on a procedural motion during the impeachment trial, makes him a pariah for the Louisiana Republican Party?
What nonsense. One can almost hear Reagan snorting at the stupidity of his old party.
Cassidy joined five other Republican senators Tuesday in voting to proceed with the impeachment trial, rejecting arguments that the proceedings are unconstitutional because the former president is no longer in office.
Was this a bit of a surprise? Probably, just because Cassidy has been such a loyal Trump supporter, well over the 80% Reagan threshold during Trump’s four years. Do irate critics of Cassidy remember all the times that the former president said when he needed advice on health policy, he asked Dr. Cassidy?
True, Cassidy had very responsibly recognized — before many others would admit it — that his candidate lost November’s election. And just reelected to a second six-year term, Cassidy has leeway for independent judgments in a body too divided by partisanship.
For the record, we think the impeachment and trial is a mistake: It came too late for closing out Trump’s term in office and, given political realities in the Senate, will not result in a conviction.
The procedural vote that aroused such ire among Trumpist leaders of the Louisiana GOP suggested that the large majority of Republican senators will vote against conviction, which requires a tough two-thirds majority to succeed.
Further, the case against Trump requires linking his incitement of the crowd to the actions of the thugs who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. History will be very unkind to Trump’s disgraceful behavior but it is very unlikely that he will be convicted in this trial. Cassidy may well end up voting for acquittal.
Cassidy’s procedural vote makes a lot more sense than John N. Kennedy’s. Cassidy’s colleague is a lawyer who refused to recognize the very poor performance of Trump’s legal team in the debate over whether the impeachment trial after his leaving office is constitutional. Legal experts of views across the political spectrum felt that the former president was very ill-served by his defense team.
If impeachment and trial had to be done, it ought to be done well.
And by that standard, Bill Cassidy acted in the best traditions of the U.S. Senate.