When most of us look at the war in Ukraine, we may think of American interests at stake or our partners in the NATO alliance. In Louisiana, because we are a major player in global energy markets and shipping through the Mississippi River, debates over those policies may be top of mind.
But the latest outrages by Russian forces in Ukraine reflect a more universal concern: terrorism by the aggressor.
The piles of bodies pulled from a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, hit by a Russian missile, are only one entry in the terrorist résumé of President Vladimir Putin. Other buildings and neighborhoods without military value are being shelled or bombed from the air in the course of the evil conflict.
The United States celebrates its Independence Day on Monday. There have been a number of histories published in the past year or so on that war, quite often a bitter and deadly struggle of neighbors against each other.
Just in that one narrow parallel, Ukraine is more united than was America in the 18th century. The many Russian-speaking people of Ukraine are victims in the terrorist attacks by Russian forces. France and Spain helped America gain her independence. They acted in their own national interests, but the cause was larger than that.
Today, whatever the NATO countries are doing to help Ukraine, they ought to do more of it. Terrorism is a global evil that the free world has a universal interest in ending, for good, before more malls get bombed.