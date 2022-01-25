The Saints missed the cut, and they’re sitting out this year’s NFL playoffs.
But it’s cold this time of year, and there isn’t much to do, so fans may be looking for a way to stay in the game.
So let's offer a word of thanks for the Cincinnati Bengals, who are giving Louisianans something to cheer about in what turned out to be a fallow year for football in our communities — with the exception of Lafayette.
There is a lot to like.
The Bengals are led by LSU’s Joe Burrow, football’s exemplar of perseverance. He warmed the bench at Ohio State for years before he found the sunshine in Baton Rouge. Saturday, he was sacked nine times before delivering a win against the Tennessee Titans.
Ja’Marr Chase made Rummel and LSU proud, catching a 19-yard pass that set up the winning field goal.
The Bengals are like the Saints in that their history in the NFL includes more heartaches than highlights.
And then there is the chant.
"Who dey, who dey, who dey think gonna beat dem Bengals?” sounds like a cheap knock-off of our more clever — and grammatically correct — Who Dat cheer.
But let's not be critical. Maybe New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell should call her Cincinnati counterpart, Aftab Pureval, and offer him one-time use of the Who Dat chant for the rest of the NFL playoffs.
We can reclaim it for September.