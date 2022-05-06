It was the blackest day in the history of law enforcement in Louisiana.
Enraged by the controversial shooting death of Alton Sterling by a Baton Rouge police officer in early July 2016, Gavin Long plotted revenge and terror.
He arrived in Baton Rouge from Missouri with a high-powered rifle and on the morning of July 17 ambushed uniformed officers of the city and the Sheriff’s Office on Airline Highway.
It was a tragically uneven fight, but the officers armed with pistols rushed to the aid of their fellows.
Before a SWAT team arrived and killed Long, three officers were dead and three wounded.
Of the injured, the most severely hurt was Nick Tullier, who with another deputy responded to the call of his fellow officers down.
Hit three times, Tullier required constant care since. He died Thursday at age 47. “Our precious son died,” James Tullier said simply.
Three officers died immediately in the attack: Deputy Brad Garafola and Baton Rouge police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald.
The cumulative loss of decades of public service from the officers was a severe blow to the Baton Rouge community. So is Tullier’s passing. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome called Tullier “a true hero” Thursday. Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered flags flown at half-staff.
This tragedy in 2016 resonated deeply with law enforcement beyond Baton Rouge. Uniformed officers from across America arrived to honor the dead at their services. Then-Vice President Joe Biden led the eulogies for the lost officers.
The death of Sterling two weeks before had ignited protests and broad concern about race relations and police action in the nation. Long’s murders reminded the community and the nation of the constant risks faced by uniformed officers.
The unity of mourning, as people of all ages and races lined the streets for three funeral processions, was purchased at a very high cost. Tullier’s death recalls those days of sorrow and reflection.
"Nick’s injury was a result of his selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “For nearly six years, he has defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity.”
Lifetimes of service were lost on July 17, 2016. Let us remember.