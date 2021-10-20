The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been the largest law enforcement agency without body and vehicle cameras for some time. With an announcement that came as a surprise to many, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said he is changing that by the end of the year.
During an event with the Jefferson Parish Democratic Executive Committee last week, Lopinto and the committee knew he was going to talk about cameras. Only Lopinto knew he was going to make news when he said he had signed a contract to add 500 body cameras and 277 vehicle cameras to parish law enforcement.
For all the attention on law enforcement agencies using cameras as a logical next step and for all the pushback Lopinto got because his agency was not using cameras, he tested technology from a couple of companies to see how each worked earlier this year. In June, he made a decision, choosing Axon, formerly known as TASER. Axon has technology contracts with the New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, police departments.
Adding body and vehicle cameras and video storage is a big move for any law enforcement agency of any size. It’s especially a big deal for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office since the unit has been the subject of so much attention because cameras have not been used. Lopinto hopes his office will receive the cameras in a couple of weeks so training can start in preparation for a December implementation.
As Jefferson Parish deputies begin to wear and use the cameras, the sheriff’s wise decision will advance the office’s cause of transparency. Like a number of other resources, cameras and the video recorded are tools to improve law enforcement and to build confidence in those responsible for keeping us safe.