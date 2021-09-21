After the big hurricane and the big power outage and the big gasoline shortage and big piles of trash, many Louisianans decided to leave for a while.
Some went to the beaches of Florida or to Alabama or to Houston.
Hayley Arceneaux went to outer space.
Arceneaux, 29, a Baton Rouge native who grew up in St. Francisville, was one of four civilian astronauts who shot into space Wednesday for a three-day journey in the cosmos.
Arceneaux was selected for a seat on the spaceship because of her association with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, the beneficiary of the space mission's $200 million fundraising goal.
She was a St. Jude patient after being diagnosed with bone cancer in 2002, when she was 10.
She stayed close to St. Jude and became a physician assistant eight years ago.
"Surviving cancer made me tough, and I think it taught me a lot about going outside of my comfort zone," Arceneaux said during a CBS broadcast.
In Arceneaux’s case, getting outside her comfort zone meant flying 357 miles above the Earth's surface.