Crew in space.jpg

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on their first day in space. They are, from left, Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski and Sian Proctor.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO

After the big hurricane and the big power outage and the big gasoline shortage and big piles of trash, many Louisianans decided to leave for a while.

Some went to the beaches of Florida or to Alabama or to Houston.

Hayley Arceneaux went to outer space.

Arceneaux, 29, a Baton Rouge native who grew up in St. Francisville, was one of four civilian astronauts who shot into space Wednesday for a three-day journey in the cosmos.

Arceneaux was selected for a seat on the spaceship because of her association with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, the beneficiary of the space mission's $200 million fundraising goal.

She was a St. Jude patient after being diagnosed with bone cancer in 2002, when she was 10.

She stayed close to St. Jude and became a physician assistant eight years ago.

"Surviving cancer made me tough, and I think it taught me a lot about going outside of my comfort zone," Arceneaux said during a CBS broadcast.

In Arceneaux’s case, getting outside her comfort zone meant flying 357 miles above the Earth's surface.

