Louisiana has long lagged in educational achievement, and one way to close the gap is to get to kids, particularly those from at-risk backgrounds, as soon as possible. It’s the reasoning behind widespread support for expanding early childhood education. And it’s also a good argument for the state to make kindergarten mandatory rather than optional, as it is now.
A bill by state Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, would require children in the state to attend kindergarten, or have home school lessons at that level, rather than starting school by age 7.
Most parents wouldn’t notice the change. If passed, Senate Bill 10 would increase public school enrollment by only about 2,800 students, at a cost of $8 million.
But for the kids who might otherwise fall through the cracks, an earlier start could be a down payment on later success in school, and when they enter the workforce as adults.