Stan Van Gundy is a winner.
He’s an experienced NBA basketball coach who has been around long enough to know the league’s ups and downs. He’s seen the wonderful days with trips to the NBA Finals, a couple of trips to conference finals, two conference semifinals games and three first-found exits. Getting to the playoffs only once in five years is a big reason Alvin Gentry lost the Pelicans head coaching gig. Van Gundy knows how to build teams of talented players, point in the direction of the playoffs and get them there.
Van Gundy had success with the Miami Heat (2003-06) and the Orlando Magic (2014-18). His time with the Detroit Pistons (2014-18) didn’t go as well, but there were extenuating circumstances that NBA and Pistons fans can argue about.
Van Gundy was the assistant who stepped up to become head coach when Pat Riley left the Miami Heat position after winning only 25 games the season before. He won 42 games and helped Dwyane Wade develop into a power player. He also coached Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic, taking them to the NBA Finals in 2009 only to lose to megastar Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The new Pelicans coach inherits a roster with several hot young players, including Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and, of course, Zion Williamson. We hope that he can coach them the way he coached Howard, Wade and others and make them championship contenders.
Van Gundy has shown that he can coach average and superstar players as well as developing young talent. He has a track record of coaching teams into the playoffs, and deep into the playoffs. With an overall record of 523-384 in the regular season and a playoff record of 48-43, he’s proven he can do better than the Pelicans have done in recent years.
Van Gundy, 61, chose the Pelicans just as the franchise chose him. During a Tuesday virtual introductory news conference, he said he was comfortable as an NBA analyst with Turner Sports and he would only consider returning to coaching with the right fit. He liked that the Pelicans owners won a championship with their other pro franchise. He liked that David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, built the Cleveland Cavaliers into a championship team. And he loved the idea of coaching up young players into a competitive squad with experienced veterans.
“In addition to giving us the best chance to win in the short term, we feel he gives us the best chance to build a sustainable winner in the long term,” Griffin said.
Pelicans players, get ready for a no-excuses coach. Pelicans fans expect significant culture changes and an exciting squad with an emphasis on defense. Everyone anticipates hearing from the new coach on and off the court. He speaks his mind on lots of topics. He’s already lighting up things on Twitter. Buckle up.