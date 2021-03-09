The new superintendent of Louisiana State Police, Lamar Davis, didn’t make a big splash when he was appointed. He didn’t make grand statements. He didn’t make promises about pursuing justice, or defending all of his troops. When he was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards as an “exemplary” leader — the governor's word — Davis said he would be dedicated to what’s best for the people of Louisiana and that he would carefully consider the challenges and controversies facing the agency.
State Police have faced questions involving several controversial and questionable incidents, including the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in State Police custody after a police chase near Monroe. The death outraged Greene’s family and the public because there were conflicting accounts. The investigation lost credibility as it went on because State Police accounts didn’t sync with photo and other evidence, and State Police refused to share body camera video. The family got to see it, and it was reported to be quite disturbing.
Last month, Davis announced that four of his officers had been arrested after a "criminal investigation into use of force encounters" into the Monroe-based Troop F. The initial announcement was in an email to troopers. A public announcement followed. Based on what has been reported about these arrests, it seems there may have been a pattern of roughing up Black people, though the statement issued does not identify alleged victims.
State Police troopers arrested were Jacob Brown, 30; Randall Dickerson, 34; Dakota DeMoss, 28; and George Harper, 26. Brown was previously arrested based on a number of incidents.
There wasn’t a lot of information released, but what State Police did release is disturbing. One occurrence happened in July 2019 when troopers found drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Ouachita Parish. Officials said Brown and Dickerson disabled their body cameras, roughed up the handcuffed driver and then lied about the incident, saying they had encountered resistance. The troopers were arrested on simple battery and malfeasance in office. Another incident, in May 2020, involved a Franklin Parish car chase. Troopers used spike strips to stop the vehicle; the driver was on the ground when DeMoss, Harper and Brown deactivated body cameras and used excessive force. A subsequent report was falsified.
With many questioning whether State Police leadership would be capable of investigating their own, the arrests show a willingness to conduct a thorough investigation and let the facts determine the next steps. The investigation and resulting arrests suggest Davis is sincere about seeking a balance, holding his own officers accountable while expecting each one to follow the agency mission to “ensure the safety and security of the people in the state through enforcement, education, and providing of other essential public safety services.”