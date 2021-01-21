With all due respect to a new president and administration arriving in Washington, it is a season of waiting down here on the bayou.
Waiting to figure out our personal finances, with so many out of work, particularly in our trademark hospitality industries. Waiting to figure out our collective finances, as with the new administration there appears to be a good chance of more aid to state and local governments.
Waiting most of all for a vaccination drive, admittedly one of the most difficult tasks undertaken in public health in decades, but one that must be broadly completed before the restrictions, social and economic, of the pandemic are withdrawn.
Waiting isn’t that unusual for us here. If there is a parallel, it might be in our experience after the big hurricanes of the past. There’s a frantic rush to safety but then a long — often very long — period of waiting, for insurance and repairs to homes and vehicles, or sorting out our businesses and livelihoods.
In those experiences, we learned about the uncertainties and the asterisks that came with all sorts of data. That is why the state’s budget chieftains decided Tuesday to move very cautiously in planning for the new fiscal year beginning July 1.
It’s kind of like hurricanes Katrina and Rita after 2005, when all the data had distortions caused by such monumental devastation. Uncertainty that plagues our private lives is also a big factor in our collective undertakings as a state, parishes and cities.
More so, this year, as the Lake Charles area deals with the impact of two big hurricanes last year. But the waiting goes beyond that region of our state.
The pandemic’s effects have been devastating, particularly in metropolitan New Orleans, one of the world’s great tourist meccas. Those economic costs have been multiplied in suffering of families of the thousands killed in Louisiana and some 400,000 nationwide.
Those lives were appropriately mourned by new President Joe Biden before the inaugural but the fact remains that waiting is going to be part of a our lives for a good bit longer.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has appealed again for people to exercise caution in their personal lives. The rituals of hand-washing, mask-wearing, social distancing — in the season of waiting, those remain essential.
We want to see our waiting period end as soon as possible. But some things are simply inevitably going to take a long time. After 2020, the waiting seems longer this January.