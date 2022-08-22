When a decision comes to the level of Oval Office — of any president, of either party — it usually involves some pros and cons. The easy calls are made at a lower level.
Former President Donald Trump erred, we believe, in his hostility to foreign trade agreements, and the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership languished when he went to the Oval Office in 2017. The TPP eventually died out entirely.
There has been much water under the bridge, or through the Pacific Ocean, since then. A tariff war hurt the global economy and American consumers. We believe that American trade with the free nations of the Pacific basin should have been expanded, not reduced.
We still believe that and applaud President Joe Biden's administration for pushing ahead on two important fronts to expand trade.
The Biden administration is pursuing trade negotiations with 13 Asian nations to form a pact known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. Separately, because the free democracy of Taiwan is threatened by the communist-ruled government of China, U.S. diplomats will begin formal trade negotiations with Taiwan this fall.
While it is much smaller than the mainland nation, Taiwan is America’s eighth-largest trade partner. Taiwanese companies are big investors in Louisiana petrochemicals. And with about 24 million people to feed on their small island, the Taiwanese need products from Louisiana farms and ranches.
Biden, as candidate and president, has hardly been a perfect supporter of free trade. For every president, there will be cross-cutting political concerns, including some hostility from U.S. unions, a vital Democratic constituency.
But we will take the rough with the smooth, so long as trade and prosperity can flow more easily through Louisiana’s ports.